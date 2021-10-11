NTSB: Delay in work to recover cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said work to recover the wreckage of the cargo plane has been pushed back a day.

Transair flight 810’s Boeing 737-200 plane was split in two and has been sitting on the ocean shelf about 350 to 450 feet deep since it crashed on July 2.

The NTSB said a crew of 40 people will assist with the recovery of the aircraft using a remote operating vehicle. They plan to get all the major components of the plane, but the size of the wreckage poses challenges.

The NTSB said it’s working with NOAA and other agencies to ensure coral reef and sea animals will not be harmed during the operation.

It could take 12 to 24 months to determine the cause of the crash.