HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday announced that decisions made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to not implement NTSB safety recommendations played a role in the 2019 tour helicopter crash off Hawaii that killed seven people.

“The NTSB previously made 11 recommendations to the FAA to prevent accidents like this one, but our recommendations only work when they are implemented. It’s time for the FAA to act,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy in their first in-person board meeting since February 2020.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Dec. 26, 2019, the seven-seat Airbus AS350 B2 helicopter operated by Safari Aviation crashed in deteriorating weather in a remote area of wooded terrain near Kekaha. The 69-year-old pilot and all six passengers died in the accident.

According to investigators, the pilot flew into a mountainous region shrouded in low clouds and fog. NTSB determined that the pilot wasn’t able to exit in time due to limited visibility — he either lost control or flew into rising terrain that he couldn’t see. He was considered Safari’s chief pilot and check airman.

Before the helicopter departed, low clouds and rain began to move onshore along the tour route, NTSB said. The Board identified three other air tour pilots that saw the weather and diverted their tours. However, the pilot of the fatal crash continued to fly in low visibility conditions.

NTSB said this decision was likely influenced by a lack of up-to-the-minute weather information, an unusual weather pattern and “may have been influenced by the possibility that he inadequately assed the weather conditions in flight or was overconfident in his abilities.”

Watch KHON2’s original report below:

NTSB said they initially recommended the FAA require air taxi and air tour operators to have safety management systems in 2016 and that this would have reduced many of the safety issues identified in this accident.

Another recommendation the FAA ignored, according to NTSB, was to develop and require specialized inflight weather training for air tour operators in Hawaii. The recommendation came in 2007 as a result of previous fatal aviation accidents involving limited weather information. Investigators said the limitations of aviation infrastructure in some areas of Hawaii lead tour pilots to rely heavily on their own assessment of weather conditions.

The executive summary, probable cause, findings, and safety recommendations are in the report abstract available here.

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Courtesy USCG Hawaii Pacific

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The final report will be published on the NTSB website in several weeks.​