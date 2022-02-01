NSTB releases preliminary report on Jan. 15 Hana plane crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The NTSB’s preliminary report on the Hana plane crash from Saturday, Jan. 15 revealed just after take off the Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane stopped and went nose down.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m.

The pilot and co-pilot did four touch-and-go landings at the Hana Airport, then they took a break.

After the break, they were going to Kahului Airport. Just after takeoff at Hana Airport, the plane went up 75 feet, then stopped. The plane started going down toward some trees, when it went nose down into the ground just past the end of the runway.

The NTSB report showed the plane had substantial damage to the fuselage and wings.

Witnesses said they didn’t hear any unusual noise, and the engine seemed to be ok.

The pilot also reported that he didn’t see anything wrong with the plane. He said he thought the engine was not working properly.

The pilot and co-pilot had minor injuries. Maui fire officials reported one person got out on his own while Maui rescue crews got the other person out. One was medevaced, and the other was taken in an ambulance to the hospital for evaluation.