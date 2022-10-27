HONOLULU (KHON2) – During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it’s a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.

Manoa Falls is a very popular tourist attraction people from all over the world go to see.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

It is an easy to medium hike in the jungle of Manoa Valley in Honolulu. The hike is close to two miles round trip and visitors are advised to stay out of the water due to risk of Leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii.

The disease occurs all over the world but is most common in warm climates. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, sweating, vomiting and pain behind the eyes.

During the Fall and Winter months it rains on Oahu more frequently meaning the waterfalls will be fuller and picture perfect.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources Manoa Falls is open seven days a week from sunup to sundown. For more information click here.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

It is recommended to not start the hike after 5:30 p.m. The beginning of the trail starts at a shipping container into a big open lush field used as a location for many movies.