Notre Dame has its eye on an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and the NCAA Tournament, while Syracuse is still hoping against hope just to reach the Big Dance.

The ACC foes will square off in their only regular-season meeting Wednesday night, in South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4) appear to be in solid position to make the NCAA Tournament despite a loss to Wake Forest in their most recent game Saturday. Notre Dame trails first-place Duke by one game in the league standings with four regular-season games remaining.

Notre Dame lost to Wake Forest 79-74 even after making 14 of 31 3-pointers, led by Blake Wesley’s 6-of-11 effort and 24 points.

“What a waste of bullets,” Irish coach Mike Brey said. “You make 14 (threes) and you can’t get out of here (with a win).”

Part of the problem was that Wake Forest attempted 19 more field-goal attempts than Notre Dame, thanks to 16 offensive rebounds. The Irish had only two offensive boards.

Brey’s squad hopes to do a better job of controlling the glass against Syracuse (15-12, 9-7), which continues to play without starting center Jesse Edwards (fractured wrist).

The Orange slipped past Georgia Tech 74-73 in overtime Monday despite shooting 32.9 percent from the field. Buddy Boeheim (5 of 20), Joe Girard III (3 of 15) and Jimmy Boeheim (6 of 17) were among the Syracuse players who struggled.

“When we shoot it that bad, to pull this game out,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

The Orange have won six of their past seven games to rekindle hopes of making an unlikely NCAA Tournament appearance. Although they remain in the 80s in the NCAA Net Rankings, they can make a late impression as they face the top four teams in the league standings even before moving into the ACC tournament.

Syracuse captured last season’s meeting with Notre Dame 75-67 as Buddy Boeheim scored 29 points and the Orange overcame a 20-point, second-half deficit. Trey Wertz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Irish.

