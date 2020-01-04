Notice of Violation and Order issued against construction company for polluting Manoa Stream

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A construction company in the Manoa area has been issued Notice of Violation and Order for polluting the Manoa Stream with dirt, gravel and construction materials without State permits and DOH authorization.

The Notice of Violation and Order was issued by the Hawaii Department of Health against the Hayama Trust, HH Construction Inc., and Structural Hawaii Inc.

Officials from DOH’s Clean Water Branch responded to complaints of unpermitted construction activities within Manoa Stream and found that the Hayama Trust and its contractors were conducting construction activities within the Manoa Stream without a valid permit to discharge pollutants into Manoa Stream. Beginning in May 2019, respondents discharged an estimated 193 cubic yards of gravel, dirt and other construction materials into Manoa Stream.

“Owners, contractors and consultants responsible for construction activities in or near our streams must comply with environmental laws that protect water quality,” said Keith Kawaoka, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “When they fail to do so, each will be held responsible for their part in violations issued by the DOH.”

The NOVO requires the respondents to prevent additional discharges, remove all unauthorized materials from the stream, and to pay a monetary penalty of $40,000. The respondents have 20 days to contest the NOVO and request a hearing.

The DOH protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges that affect water quality, keeping Hawai‘i waters fishable and swimmable for everyone. Everyone must comply with environmental regulations to protect the public and the state’s fragile ecosystem. Failure to do so can result in legal action by the state, federal partners and/or private citizens.