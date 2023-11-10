HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you canʻt find it in your heart to put the costumes away, donʻt.

Hana Koa Brewing Co. is celebrating their four-year anniversary and they are inviting the community to come enjoy their specialty–fun.

Partygoers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite can label, known as a “Hana Koa Hero” to receive 20%, off the tab (not including merchandise) and to access a secret menu.

Dress as your favorite can label, such as Basic Witch or Astronaut. . (Courtesy Aerianna Ford-Houle — Hana Koa Brewing Co.)

Hana Koa Heroes: Puka Shell Tour Guide, Astronaut, Unicorn, Dinosaur and 80s Workout Girl. (Courtesy Aerianna Ford-Houle — Hana Koa Brewing Co.)

Get in on the costume fun at Hana Koa. (Courtesy Aerianna Ford-Houle — Hana Koa Brewing Co.)

Interior of Hana Koa Brewing Co., located in Kakaʻako. (Courtesy Abe AcAulton)

Celebrate Hana Koaʻs 4-year anniversary with their Chee-hoo Crew. (Courtesy Abe AcAulton)

Enjoy the brews. (Courtesy Abe AcAulton)

The party begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 and runs until closing time, 11 p.m.

As if the fun wasnʻt enough, you can enter to win epic prizes by wearing your Hana Koa Hero costume and showing that you follow Hana Koa on social media.

Prizes include brewery tour passes, gift cards from Hana Koa and their industry friends, Hana Koa merch, Yoga & a Pour tickets as well as the grand prize–helping to design a new Hana Koa t-shirt.

“We are grateful for the hundreds of patrons who have come together to help us build our community of fun, authentic and adventurous individuals over the last four years. We are truly nothing without you all! This celebration is not only for Hana Koa Brewing, but for all of you who have supported our cause and believed in our efforts in being champions of our craft. Come on down, enjoy some brews, and let’s have some fun with our Chee Hoo Crew!”

Make a reservation on Hana Koaʻs website and head down to 962 Kawaiaha‘o St. in Kakaʻako.