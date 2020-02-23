North Shore Senator rebuts statement from Senator Schatz

Senator Gil Riviere, who represents Hawaii Senate District 23 and lives just a few miles away from Dillingham Airfield, issued the following statement today:

“I am very disappointed with the statement made by Senator Brian Schatz calling for the closure of Dillingham Airfield. It is irresponsible to make such a definitive statement about the accident and the airfield before any facts of the matter have been established.

“The two pilots who lost their lives today were highly qualified aviators, devoted to the love of flight. They were very well liked and respected, trained countless new pilots, and eagerly shared their passion for aviation. These men absolutely loved to fly at Dillingham Airfield, so a call to shut down the airport within hours of their loss is truly insensitive and misinformed. God bless these good men, their loved ones and everyone who had the pleasure to know them.”

This was in response to a statement from Senator Brian Schatz earlier today, urging the FAA and HDOT to shutter Dillingham Airfield.