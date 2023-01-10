HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monster surf is on the way according to the National Weather service.

High Surf Warnings are in effect for North and West facing shores from midnight Wednesday, Jan. 11 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Waves in the 40 to 50 foot range [face value] are expected to start rolling in late Tuesday night, Jan. 11.

“I just went out and tied up my stairs to my coconut tree. So, there’s a little bit of a concern,” explained North Shore resident, Richard Sterman.

Sterman lives between Banzai Pipeline and Rocky Point, two popular surf spots; so he’s no stranger to big waves.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as large as they were thinking,” he said. “It’s not going to be 50 foot. But, 30 to 35 feet is still a bit of a concern, especially at high tide.”

The combination of monster surf and a high tide of 1.5 feet around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 could push some waves over areas of Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore.

“It could go over at Rock Pile and Laniakea, the usual suspects over there. So, if you’re driving by, be careful.”

Conditions for this swell are not ideal. Northerly winds are expected to make it super choppy and ugly.

Sterman said it will not be worth driving out to see.

“It’s victory at sea out there, and you’re not going to look at it anyway. We’re going to stand at Waimea at the bluff for three seconds, if you can even find parking, and and then you’d leave.”

Huge surf is also expected to hit Niihau, Molokai, Maui and Kauai

Kauai’s Mayor, Derek Kawakami, is urging beachgoers to beware.

“The northern and western-facing shores are gonna be extremely dangerous,” Kawakami said. “So, if you wanna partake, you should observe from a very safe distance away from the shorelines. Please do not put our ocean safety bureau in harms way by being reckless.”

Hawaiian Ocean Safety advises beachgoers to know their limits and to read and obey posted warning signs.

He said swells like this often wrap around other parts of the island, so everyone should exercise caution.