HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Two property owners on Oahu's North Shore were ordered to pay nearly $1 million in fines by the Board of Land and Natural Resources for multiple shoreline violations. Erosion on Oahu's North Shore is nothing new, with powerful strong waves moving sand constantly in the winter months. "There’s a couple different types of erosion happening over there," explained UH Manoa climate expert and Interim Dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science Chip Fletcher. "There’s seasonal erosion that we expect to recover in following periods of low waves (summer); we have large swells in the winter time which causes erosion and then we have trade winds which can move in a different direction causing erosion in some areas, and sand build up in other areas." "There’s an operator in the background which is sea level rise, which is constantly and skillfully pushing the shoreline landward," Fletcher continued. Over the years, homeowners have been putting temporary structures up to protect their homes from falling into the ocean. "By attempting to protect our land with hardened structures and sea walls, we’re actually accelerating erosion on neighboring properties," Fletcher said. As of December 2023, the sand at Sunset Beach has quickly eroded, leaving a steep drop off from the bike path in certain areas. For now, the sand has moved over to protect the properties over at Kammieland; but will again start shifting back towards Sunset in the Spring and Summer months. However, many North Shore residents said they haven't seen the erosion so bad at Sunset Beach in years, where the sandstone is fully exposed near the lifeguard tower. "It is at a crisis point in terms of how that shoreline is eroding," explained North Shore resident and environmental attorney Denise Antolini. "In the past, the state has allowed homeowners to install temporary erosion control measures sometimes called 'burritos' in the shoreline in order to protect urgent situations regarding their homes, but that has stopped and the legislature stopped that," she explained. Antolini said they stopped allowing temporary measures because it didn't work and the DLNR gave different homeowners their own timeframe to remove the structures off the beach. Fletcher and Antolini said most of the sandbags never came down. For the mainland property owners who own the two homes at Kammieland, or Paumalū Beach, facing high fines; the DLNR said the two homes had repeated violations of State Conservation District rules. On Friday, the DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands laid out the violations to the BLNR. According to OCCL, the owners of Sunset Oasis LLC on Ke Nui Road were fined a total of $948,000 for unauthorized work on public lands within the State Land Use Conservation District. OCCL reports “the Kernots continue to perform unauthorized work after being given notification by the Department to stop work on at least three separate occasions.” OCCL staff added that the Kernots have failed to remove debris and past erosion control structures. The DLNR said they were fined $15,000 for installing a sand-filled burrito system; fined $15,000 for failing to abide by terms to remove temporary erosion control measures; fined $45,000 for three days of willful violation after receiving notice to stop all work, and fined $873,000 or $1,000 per day for failure to remove encroachments upon public lands, accrual of such starting when they received notice on July 18, 2021. Next door, OCCL staff fined Zhungo LLC managing member Rodney Youman a total of $993,000. OCCL staff concluded that Youman “did in fact authorize, cause, or allow construction of an unauthorized seawall, the unauthorized placement of rocks in the form of a revetment, and the installation of additional unauthorized burritos and sandbags on public land within the State Land Use Conservation District. OCCL reports that Youman continued to perform unauthorized work on at least four separate occasions between September 2020 and September 2022. His fines were as follows: Fined $15,000 for constructing a seawall/erosion control structure within the conservation district. Fined $15,000 for placement/construction of an unauthorized rock revetment. Fined $15,000 for failing to remove the temporary erosion control measure at the end of the authorization period. Fined $75,000 for a total of four days after receiving notification from the Department to stop all work. Fined $873,000 - $1,000 per day for failure to remove encroachments upon public lands, accrual of such starting when they received notice on July 18, 2021. In both cases, the BLNR submittal from OCCL stated, “During the last several years beach erosion in this area appears to have intensified significantly. Although such erosion could be attributed to normal accretion and erosion cycles, it is more likely that the erosion has become a chronic and permanent result of acceleration in sea level rise this century.” The board offered to offset the fines if the homeowners agreed to remove residences from their shoreline properties, and erosion control structures from state land. Costs incurred in the removal process would go against the fines. "Because eventually this property is going to fall into the ocean," explained DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. "And it's going to become debris and its going to impact the nearshore waters." The attorney representing the two property owners asked for a contested case hearings which the state says it will prioritize so the beach doesn't have to suffer more. Antoilini believes the high fines are working as homeowners are considering selling land and pushing properties away from the ocean and removing the structures as seasonal erosion permits. He said the best option is retreat. The OCCL submittal added, “Coastal armoring, such as seawalls and revetments, protect private land mauka of the armoring device while harming the public trust resources makai of the wall. Coastal armoring or shoreline hardening devices damage beaches by cutting the sand bank and impounding sand behind walls; refracting waves and creating a high-energy environment that impedes sand accumulation; creating flanking that can increase adjacent erosion and damage neighboring properties; and impacting lateral transport thereby damaging downdrift beaches.” According to DLNR, between 2017 and 2020 they authorized approximately 35 temporary control structures fronting about 50 properties in the Ko‘olualoa and Waialua Districts. Few permit holders complied with permit conditions. OCCL staff admits that the situation is challenging for homeowners, but DLNR is also confronted by the lack of compliance and continued violations. Over the past year, DLNR said three other Ke Nui Road property owners have been fined by BLNR for unauthorized shoreline erosion control/hardening work. Two have requested Contested Cases, and a third did not prevail in a Contested Case hearing and has been directed to submit a plan for removal of structures fronting his home. "In the end, mother nature always wins," said Fletcher. "We cannot stop sea level rise, it’s going to continue for centuries and the only solution is to develop an exit strategy for these homeowners, they must get out of harms way." He said eventually Kamehameha Highway will have to be moved. "If we can remove the development, we will continue to have a beach, the beach will migrate landward, sea level rise is not bad for beaches, sea level rise doesn’t kill beaches, it’s hardening the shoreline that harms beaches," Fletcher continued.