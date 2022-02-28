HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Monday, Feb. 28, around 1:10 a.m. about a downed power line on Ke Nui Road in Haleiwa on the North Shore.

When firefighters showed up at the scene, they discovered a house “partially collapsed onto the beach,” according to HFD.

HFD secured the area, shut off the water and asked Hawaiian Electric to turn off the electricity.

According to HFD, there were no occupants in the house at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported.

For precautionary measures, HFD taped off the area to prevent anyone from entering and to keep the public safe.