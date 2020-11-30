North shore accident leads to road closure Sunday morning

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An accident in the North shore area led to a road closure Sunday morning along Haleiwa Road between Waialua Beach Road and Paalaa Road.
Reports of a road closure first came in at approximately 8 a.m.
The road was reopened by 9:27 a.m.
No additional details are available at this time. No injuries have been reported.
