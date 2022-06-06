HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a mandatory water restriction for some areas on North Kona because of problems with the Hualalai Deepwell, according to the Department of Water Supply.
The mandatory water restriction of 25 percent is for the following areas:
- Makalei
- Kalaoa
- Kona palisades
- Keahole
- Palamanui
- Kohanaiki
- Kaloko
- Kaloko Mauka
- Hualalai
There is a voluntary 10% water restriction for the following areas:
- Kahaluu
- Keauhou
- Kailua-kona
- Honokohau
- Kealakehe
- Keahuolu
- Keopu
- Holualoa
- Waiaha