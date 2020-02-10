North Kohala man dies in a motorcycle crash

A 31-year-old North Kohala man died following a two-vehicle collision on Monday, February 10 on Queen Kaahumanu Highway, .1 mile north of the 79-mile marker.

The man has not been positively identified.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. According to police, a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north had passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle was in a passing zone and sideswiped a southbound gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The motorcycle was driving with the headlight off. The pickup was being operated by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The 31-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, along with his two female passengers were not injured in the collision.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 4th traffic fatality this year compared to 2 at this time last year.