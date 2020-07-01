Norpac Fisheries Export recalls Shrimp Poke due to possible health risk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Norpac Fisheries Export is recalling all fresh shrimp poke distributed in the Hawaiian Islands between May 11, 2020 and June 25, 2020 because it has potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed in Hawaii on The Big Island, Maui, Oahu, and Kauai through its retail customers, specifically Safeway Stores.

Any fresh shrimp poke purchased from their stores from May 11th, through June 25, 2020 would be potentially contaminated.

Shrimp poke is distributed as pre-mixed in plastic pouches and go to service counter and then dishes out in various weight increments into a “deli cup”. This is a photo of product and label.