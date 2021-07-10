Norovirus cases reported at Queen’s Medical Center, investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center is working with the state Department of Health to determine what caused a few patients on one unit of the hospital to contract Norovirus.

Norovirus is a virus that causes stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. It is noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “very contagious.”

On their website, the CDC says Norovirus can be contracted by:

Having direct contact with an infected person.

Consuming contaminated food or water.

Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

Queen’s says all affected patients have been identified and are receiving appropriate care.

“Queen’s is monitoring the situation carefully, and remains committed to ensuring the safety of patients, hospital staff and visitors,” said Queen’s Health Systems. “As the investigation proceeds, we have proactively taken steps to implement additional precautions to ensure Queen’s remains a safe place to deliver and receive high-quality care.”

The hospital said the patients are doing well.

At this time, no staff has tested positive.