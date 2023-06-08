HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday!
This week KHON2.com is featuring a big guy with a very big heart.
Meet Norman Chompsky. He’s a 60 pound pit bull terrier mix.
He was found as a stray at the beach. He’s very outgoing and a very loving guy.
He enjoys going on long walks and staying active.
But he loves having all the attention to himself; so, he will do best in a home with no other pets or kids.
If you’d like to give Norman a home, then you can visit him at the Hawaiian Humane Society