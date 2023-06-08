HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday!

This week KHON2.com is featuring a big guy with a very big heart.

Meet Norman Chompsky. He’s a 60 pound pit bull terrier mix.

Norman Chompsky runs to the camera on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Norman Chompsky smiles at the camera on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

He was found as a stray at the beach. He’s very outgoing and a very loving guy.

Norman Chompsky is a good boy for treats on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

He enjoys going on long walks and staying active.

Norman Chompsky sniffs around the garden on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

But he loves having all the attention to himself; so, he will do best in a home with no other pets or kids.

Norman Chompsky smiles at the camera on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

If you’d like to give Norman a home, then you can visit him at the Hawaiian Humane Society