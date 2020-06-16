Nonprofits eligible to apply for grants after impacts of 2018 Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nonprofits damaged by 2018’s Kilauea eruption can now apply for a grant.
The Kilauea Recovery Grant Program is supported by recovery funds provided by the state, and will be capped at $500,000.
The grants may be used for capital improvement purposes as long as the structure, property, fixture or road was destroyed by the eruption.
Qualifying nonprofits have until 4:30 p.m.July 24 to apply.
Applications and supporting documentation can be mailed to the Recovery Team at: 25 Aupuni St., Room 1301, Hilo, HI 96720.
For questions contact Patti Pinto, Recovery Assistant, at 961-8500 or patti.pinto@hawaiicounty.gov
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Campbell’s Peter Manuma becomes Hawaii’s first local commitment for 2021 recruiting class
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige and Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson
- Hawaii Youth Food Council
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaukonahua Road is closed between Kamananui Road and Wilikina Drive due to a brush fire
- Residents with open land, large rooftops and parking lots could contribute to renewable energy development