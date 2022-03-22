HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nonprofit credit counselor helped a Hawaii resident pay off $28,000 in debt in just three years.

Money Management International (MMI) has helped over 52,000 households repay nearly $250M in debt through their debt management plan.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Kerri Keys from Kihei, Hawaii is one of their recent clients who started working with them in 2019. She said the day she reached out to MMI was the best decision she made.

“Looking back on the day I contacted MMI to help me with debt repayment was one of the best decisions I could have made,” said MMI client Kerri Keys. “I would still be in debt if it weren’t for their easy-to-follow plan and all the friendly help with any questions or problems. Using this service is a great way to reduce your monthly payments and the amount of time necessary to get out of debt.”

MMI said on average, clients who engage in debt management with them reduce their credit card interest rates to 6.4% and become debt-free within four years.

Keys’ experience comes at a time when people are trying to pay off debt faster and smarter. They report the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates this week (as many as 7x this year), making it a critical time for indebted consumers to create a plan to navigate the increases on variable rate accounts like credit cards.

“Stigma is a powerful force for individuals dealing with personal finance challenges, especially credit card debt often associated with non-essential spending,” said Thomas Nitzsche, a financial educator at MMI. “By courageously stepping forward to openly discuss their financial challenges, our clients demonstrate the importance of visibility and vulnerability. In turn, they create a relatable bond with those who are currently experiencing similar challenges, empowering them to take the next step towards financial security by researching their options and engaging with experts like MMI’s empathic counselors.”

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

MMI reports most Americans (73%) are unaware of the interest reduction offered through nonprofit debt management, according to a Harris Poll commissioned by MMI.