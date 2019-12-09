Non-profit group to plant 10,000 trees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nonprofit group Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative has a goal to plant 10,000 trees.

They are doing it in partnership with the University of Hawaii Carbon Neutrality Challenge.

This year’s efforts started on Dec. 7 where they planted 2,403 trees to honor those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack 78 years ago.

Volunteers planted kou, koa, lonomea, wiliwili and milo trees at Gunstock Ranch on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Carbon Neutrality Challenge is led by Camilo Mora, at the University of Hawaii Manoa, and his 12-year-old daughter

Asryelle Mora Rollo, in collaboration with The Garden Club of Honolulu and hundreds of volunteers. The project aims to

test the feasibility of restoring native ecosystems to offset all of the state’s carbon emissions.