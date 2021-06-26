Non-profit donates new K9 obstacle course to Honolulu police

FILE – A K9 tests out the new obstacle course at the Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some Honolulu police officers who take a bite out of crime were given more than a treat for their services on Saturday, June 26.

Spike’s K9 Fund donated a new obstacle course to the Honolulu Police Department Training Academy in Waipahu, replacing the vinyl course that was 20 years old.

The non-profit organization was created by former Navy Seal James Hatch, who was critically wounded in combat in 2009.

Hatch’s K9 companion, “Remco,” was killed in action during that 2009 firefight. Remco was one of four K9s killed during Hatch’s time as a Seal.

FILE – Volunteers and Honolulu police assemble a new K9 obstacle course at the Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021.

FILE – A K9 tests out a new obstacle course at the Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021.

Hatch battled depression after Remco died, but he says police officers saved him from being suicidal — that is why he launched the fund to give back.

“It makes me say this every time I get the chance; Never underestimate your ability to affect the trajectory of another human life, especially at their most vulnerable moments. Those guys helped me, so when I can come help dogs, help the cops, it makes my heart full and I am happy to be here.” James Hatch, founder of Spike’s K9 Fund

“Our training is extremely important because the obstacle course is part of our yearly certification,” said HPD Sgt. Brad Heatherly. “We have to certify with an obstacle course that’s part of what we require of our handlers on a yearly basis.”

Hawaii was just one of three states that Spike’s K9 Fund had not assisted until Saturday.

