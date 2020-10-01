Non-Hawaii residents to pay parking fee at Ahihi-Kinau

WAILEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Starting on Oct. 1, out-of-state visitors to the Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve on Maui will be charged a $5 parking fee.

Two machines in the reserve’s parking lot accept credit or debit cards.

Visitors must display receipts on their dashboard. 

Hawaii residents won’t be charged, but will still need to get a daily pass.

The user fees will pay for infrastructure costs or projects to protect the reserve’s natural resources.

Ahihi-Kinau is a 3-mile stretch of coastline in southwest Maui.

