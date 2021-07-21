Nominee for Honolulu police commissioner defends her appointment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former journalist and public relations executive is one step closer to becoming the newest Honolulu police commissioner.

A Honolulu City Council meeting reported a resolution out for adoption for Ann Botticelli’s appointment to the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday, July 21, despite opposition to her nomination.

The resolution is scheduled to go to full council in August. Botticelli defended her appointment to the commission on Wednesday.

“Honolulu is my home. I was raised here, I was educated here, I have spent the bulk of my career, I raised my children here. I am attached to this place and I want it to be exemplary. It is clear to us, I think all of us, that the Honolulu Police Dept has a trust issue with our community.“ Ann Botticelli, Honolulu Police Commission appointee

Botticelli’s appointment is effective immediately and set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.