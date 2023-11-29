HONOLULU (KHON2) — Transwomen are a huge part of life in Hawaiʻi. Before the Europeans came, māhū played a vital role in Hawaiʻi’s familial, social and political infrastructure.

Although māhū are a minority group in the islands, their voices can be heard organizing the community around them.

One of Hawaiʻi’s more famous māhū is Sasha Colby. Born and raised in Waimanalo, Colby was the first Native Hawaiian and māhū on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She won the competition, slaying for Hawaiʻi all the way to New York. RPDR is a worldwide phenomenon; so, when Colby won, she and Hawaiʻi were in the international spotlight.

There are many other remarkable māhū, such as Kumu Hina, who have diligently worked to raise the profile of transgender men and women across Hawaiʻi, the United States and internationally.

But there are not many ways to honor the incredible work that māhū do in their hometowns and islands.

So, as with so many ways we try to bring to light the valiant work of women, we are looking for Hawaiʻi’s next Remarkable Woman for 2023.

You are probably wondering right about now why you are being given this information.

Well, it’s because KHON2 has embarked on its annual Remarkable Women campaign. You can click here to nominate that māhū in your life that has made all the difference.

You have until Thursday, Nov. 30 to make your nomination.

This is an opportunity to shine a light on the māhū who work to make life for trans men and women safer.

As a society, we are learning to shirk the artificial binaries of Europe and are looking to embrace more traditional indigenous beliefs and practices. So, this is an excellent opportunity to say thank you to māhū.