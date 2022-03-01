HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you in the mood to eat some southern Cajun food for Fat Tuesday?

Kickin’ Kajun located in Honolulu, Kaploei and Kaneohe has a variety of Louisiana food perfect for anyone’s taste buds on Mardi Gras.

They sell seafood boils stuffed with steamed potatoes and tender pieces of corn on the cob.

Owners with the restaurant said they are committed to starting with live seafood and sourcing local ingredients whenever possible.

They said their Maine Lobster, Dungeness crab and Manila clams are never frozen and they have lobster tanks on location so they can serve the freshest seafood possible.

The restaurant is owned by a husband-and-wife duo Jason and Yani Higuchi and together they have expanded to three restaurant locations on Oahu.

Kickin’ Kajun specializes in New Orleans style Cajun seafood infused with island flair.

To view their full menu or to order online head to their website.