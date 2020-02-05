Noise expected in Central Oahu due to military training exercises

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks who live in Central Oahu can expect to hear some extra noise over the next week and a half.

Starting Tuesday, aviation training exercises will take place at Wheeler Army Airfield and Schofield Barracks.

The 25th Infantry Division will be using unmanned aerial systems.

Officials say flight times during the day and night will vary depending on the weather.

The training is expected to last until next Friday.

