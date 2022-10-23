HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24

Starting at around 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. the U.S. Army Pacific will be firing cannons on Palm Circle.

This will happen again on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to finish no later than 9:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Army.

Cannons will sound for several minutes at each time.