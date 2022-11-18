Vendors are at the Noelani Craft Fair in Honolulu HI, 2021. (Photo/Noelani Craft Fair)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children’s Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.

The event will have over 70 vendors and promises to be the ideal setting to get all of your holiday shopping done, according to organizers.

The fair’s organizers said there will be food, keiki entertainment, holiday shopping, community booths and a free keiki scavenger hunt. If you are unable to attend, you can donate to the school’s donation fund.

The annual event is a deep-rooted part of Noelani life and is open to the public.