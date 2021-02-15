NOAA urges public to practice caution around mother and calf whales

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you spotted a humpback whale recently? An abundance of mother/calf pairs have been observed in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary (HIHWS) and nearby waters, according to NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

Humpback whale season in Hawaii generally runs from November through May, although whales may be encountered in limited numbers throughout the year. Thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaiian waters each year to breed, give birth and nurse their young.

With recent reports of multiple mother/calf pairs in Hawaii, NOAA is reminding ocean users to keep a safe distance from these annual visitors, practice responsible viewing by staying at least 100 yards away when on or in water and reported whales entangled in gear to proper experts.

“Responsible wildlife viewing and education promotes stewardship, helping protect these animals at a critical time in their lives,” said Ed Lyman, Natural Resource Management Specialist for the sanctuary. “Ocean users play an important role by helping the sanctuary monitor humpback whales in the sanctuary and nearby waters.”

Boaters are reminded to post a lookout at all times throughout the year, not just when whales are visiting our waters. An extra set of eyes scanning the waters ahead and to the side of a boat can prevent collisions with marine life, obstructions, divers and other vessels.

If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, keep a safe and legal distance and call NOAA’s 24/7 Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 or hail the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16 immediately.

If you are reporting a vessel coming too close to a whale, call the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964 or email respectwildlife@noaa.gov. Additional guidelines and safety tips can be found here.