NOAA team returns from successful mission removing marine debris

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists and divers finished a 30-day clean up project at the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands on Sept. 22.

There were 16 people from NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project that took out trash from the waters and beaches in the area.

The garbage included more than 110,000 pounds of derelict fishing nets, plastics, and other marine debris.

Divers disentangled a 5-year-old Hawaiian monk seal from a fishing rope.

The scientists also gathered data during the clean up.