NOAA: Stay 100 feet away from mother and baby whales in the water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — NOAA says there have been an abundance of mother-calf pairs in and around the Hawaiian islands.

So they’re urging ocean goers to be careful.

If you’re in the water, you must stay at least 100 yards away.

That includes boats, kayakers, paddle boarders, swimmers and divers.

If you’re in an aircraft, the limit is 1,000 feet.

Humpback whale season in Hawaii generally runs from November to May.

Thousands of humpbacks return to Hawaiian waters each year to breed, give birth and nurse their young.