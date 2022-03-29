HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) ship Rainier has finally departed on the farthest journey of its 52-year history.

Originally planned for 2020, the ship is on a 3,307-nautical mile expedition to the Western Pacific to map the waters and survey the reefs. The ship set sail from Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 26.

This is Rainier’s first multidisciplinary expedition to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. A team of scientists on board will map the waters from shore to almost 2,000 meters deep. The data collected from this trip will support safe navigation as well as coral habitat and fisheries conservation; it will also support storm surge and tsunami modeling.

“Rainier’s deployment to the Western Pacific is an exciting integration of several NOAA missions which breaks down traditional interdisciplinary boundaries,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Evans, director of the Office of Coast Survey. “It will serve as an example of mapping campaigns envisioned under the NOMEC Implementation Plan and the GEBCO Seabed 2030 project.”

This field season, the team will collect high resolution bathymetric data which will update nautical charting products, and as a result, help promote maritime safety. The team will also conduct sea surface level measurements. According to NOAA, many areas in the region have not been mapped in decades or have never been mapped to modern standards.

Last field season, Rainier traveled to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to support diving operations for coral reef research. The 2019 expedition also provided an update on lava flow development.

Rainier’s data will be made available both at the local level and for larger national and global initiatives regarding comprehensive seafloor mapping.

To learn about NOAA’s complete 2022 hydrographic survey season, visit their story map.