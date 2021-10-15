NOAA releases the 2021-2022 Hawaiian Islands wet season outlook

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released the 2021-2022 Hawaiian Islands wet season outlook on Friday.

At 10:00 a.m. the briefing started and lasted for almost 20 minutes, with a short timeframe after the presentation for viewers to ask questions.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Kevin Kodama, NOAA’s senior service hydrologist was the guest speaker who talked about rainfall for the upcoming season in Hawai’i.

“Looking at the numbers for the dry season, the sixth driest season in the last 30 years,” Kodama said. “The Honolulu Airport had its lowest…Lihue Airport and Kahului Airport 5th lowest, and Molokai Airport the 6th lowest in total in 30 years.”

Kodama said La Nina has returned and he gave a month-by-month prediction of the wet season.

“It will continue at low average conditions, in January,” Kodama said. “The model forecast is looking for weather normal conditions and lasts into April — the second half of the season will be fairly wet.”

He continued: “Similar to last year if we do have a moderate or stronger La Nina, we are looking for heavy rainfall in the east slopes.”

Kodama also said wet season weather systems have a greater chance to reach Kaua’i and Oahu this upcoming year. Which he said is similar to the year 2012, when a drought happened in Maui county.

“Drought may weaken but higher likelihood lower significant low-pressure systems,” Kodama said. “If we have a moderate event, we should have a repeat of what happened this past year.”