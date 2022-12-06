A photo of Kanahā Beach Park on Maui in Hawai’i, November 2022. Beaches are a part of the funding for coastal resilience. (Photo/Ahilani Kekoa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are partnering to award $136 million in what is being called a record amount in support of natural infrastructure projects for 29 states U.S. territories.

The awards seek to fund and invest in coastal resilience projects that can help communities prepare for more intense storms and an increase in coastal flooding. This will also help improve thousands of acres of coastal habitats.

Awards were announced earlier in the day on Dec. 6.

The National Coastal Resilience Fund seeks to invest in projects that are conservation oriented in order to restore and expand natural features.

Coastal marshes, wetlands, dunes, beach systems, oysters, coral reefs, forests, coastal rivers, floodplains and barrier islands are the focus of the funding.

Preserving these natural features will help all communities in the future and will help to ensure they are fortified, according to NOAA.