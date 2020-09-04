No violations reported after Hawaii Attorney General special agents conduct compliance check

HONOLULU (KHON2) — No quarantine violations were reported after special agents from the Attorney General’s office visited about two dozen people quarantined at two Waikiki hotels on Sept 3.

The check-ups are a part of a proactive attempt to enforce the state’s travel quarantine order.

Investigators say two teams of 8 agents reached out to those who are supposed to be in quarantine, and found that all were complying with the mandate.

“We still get calls every day. We’re working in conjunction with the Honolulu Police Department and their hotline,” Said Paul Jones, Deputy Chief Special Agent. “We have members from the Kapu Breakers that report violators and we follow up on all of those.”

Since the pandemic began, more than 30 people on Oahu were arrested for violating quarantine.

Investigators say they will continue compliance checks in Waikiki and across Oahu.

