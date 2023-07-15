Satellite imagery of the Alaska Peninsula on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (NOAA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a large 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, portions of Alaska are under a tsunami advisory but any threats to Hawaii are not expected. Initially, a tsunami warning was in effect but it was later downgraded.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The earthquake was recorded 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska at 8:48 p.m. HST.

The National Weather Service said the tsunami advisory is in effect for areas along coastal Alaska from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass.