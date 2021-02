HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off of the Loyalty Islands on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The quake was reported at 3:20 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach.