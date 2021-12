HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.6 earthquake in the Flores Sea.

The earthquake struck the Flores Sea Monday afternoon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no threat of a Pacific-wide tsunami as of 5:29 p.m. Monday.