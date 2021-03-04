Tsunami Watch issued for Hawaii after 8.0 earthquake strikes New Zealand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tsunami Watch has been issued for the state of Hawaii after an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand on Thursday, Mar. 4

The quake was reported at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach.

The estimated earliest arrival for the first tsunami wave is 4:35 p.m.

At least three earthquakes struck the Kermadec Islands region over the course of Thursday morning. The previous two did not generate tsunami warnings, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

