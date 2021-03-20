No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the vicinity of Honshu, Japan during the evening of Friday, March 19.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) say the earthquake occurred at 11:09 p.m. HST on Friday.

The USGS said, Friday’s earthquake had a recorded depth of 33.5 miles beneath the epicenter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Japan but the earthquake did cause blackouts in some areas and suspended bullet train services.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand at 9:30 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 4, and prompted a tsunami watch. The watch was later canceled.

