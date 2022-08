HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake happened around 3:30 a.m. Hawaii Time on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Based on all available data. the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.