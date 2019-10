HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a powerful early-morning earthquake in the Southern Philippines.

The magnitude 6.7 quake hit just after 1:30 a.m. HST.

it was centered about 5 miles from Columbio in the Mindanao Region.

There’s been no immediate word on casualties or damage from the quake.

The Philippines has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies on the pacific Ring of Fire.