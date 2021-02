HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of Easter Island on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The quake was reported at 7:34 p.m. Hawaii time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Eva Beach.

The PTWC reports that there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake based on all available data.