PALMER, Alaska (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after at 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands, north of New Zealand.

The quake struck at 4:47 p.m. Hawaii time Friday, Jan. 28.

The PTWC said based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami, as of 5:02 p.m. Hawaii time.