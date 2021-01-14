No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 4.4 magnitude earthquake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake happened in the vicinity of the South West Rift Zone of Kilauea, on Thursday, Jan. 14.
It happened at 6:17 p.m.. Hawaii time.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.
