No tsunami threat for Hawaii after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Kilauea Volcano

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat for Hawaii after an 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Kilauea Volcano, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the 4.2 magnitude earthquake located south of the Island of Hawaii happened on August 1, at 10:03 a.m.

The USGS says he earthquake was centered about 5 miles northeast of Pahala, at a depth of 20 miles.

USGS reports it got 150 reports of people who felt the earthquake within the first hour as there was light shaking.

