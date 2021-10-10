No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off of Naalehu

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off of Naalehu.

This happened at 11:48 a.m. Hawaii Time on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The USGS originally reported the earthquake as a 6.1 magnitude. It has since updated the magnitude to 6.2.

The KHON2 newsroom has gotten calls from people who felt the shaking in Pahoa on the Big island, and in Kihei, Maui, as well as on Oahu in Kaneohe, Kailua, Kuliouou, Niu Valley, Kapolei, Waipahu, and Waikiki.

The State Department of Transportation reports that all airports on the Big Island are open after the earthquake.

The state is inspecting runways and taxiways to be sure they are safe and undamaged.

There are no reports of any damage to commercial harbors in Hilo and Kawaihae.

The Hakalau and Kolekole Bridges have no reports of damage as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, however HDOT crew will inspect them further.