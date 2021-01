Thanks to former Hawaii baseball star and current MLB free agent Kolten Wong, a $4,350 donation was made to Make-A-Wish Hawaii via Young's Fish Market on Monday. For every one of Wong's Gold Glove Plates sold at Young's through 2020, $1 was donated to Make-A-Wish.

“Anytime you can help out, especially with kids, growing up in Hawaii and knowing how hard it is up there and seeing all these kids go through what they’ve been through. I’ve always been a fan of Make-A-Wish and giving them an opportunity to enjoy what they want to do so this is just the beginning and I plan on doing a lot more things in Hawaii, a lot more things for the kids in Hawaii and constantly trying to give back," Wong told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. "Like I said, I know how hard it is growing up there and just doing what I can to brighten up these kids’ days, that makes me even more proud.”