FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2004, file photo, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center building in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, where geophysicists with the National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, monitor computer tracking systems watching for tsunami, or tidal wave, activity in the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. is giving Native Hawaiians surplus land as compensation for acres that were meant for homesteading but used instead by the government. Officials on Monday, June 14, 2021, said the transfer attempts to help right wrongs against the Indigenous people of Hawaii. It includes Ewa Beach land and helps fulfill terms of a settlement agreement authorized by Congress in 1995. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 was detected in the Pahala area on the Big Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The USGS reported the earthquake happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. The earthquake took place southwest of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.