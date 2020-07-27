No tsunami threat after 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Big Island

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 4.4 (preliminary magnitude 4.8) earthquake strikes the Big Island.

The quake was first reported at 6:06 a.m. on Hawaii Island, about 75 miles SW of Hilo, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Latest on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories