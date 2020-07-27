No tsunami threat after 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Big Island

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 4.4 (preliminary magnitude 4.8) earthquake strikes the Big Island.
The quake was first reported at 6:06 a.m. on Hawaii Island, about 75 miles SW of Hilo, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
